Boyfriend accused of beating girlfriend

Feb. 22—A 23-year-old Odessa man was arrested Saturday after his girlfriend told officers he pointed a loaded gun at her head during an argument in which he also beat and kicked her.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 22-year-old woman said Alex Nathan Morales punched her in the face multiple times shortly before midnight Saturday, causing her to fall.

Once she was on the ground, the woman said Morales repeatedly kicked her in the torso before grabbing a gun, pointing it at her head and firing it into the air, the report stated.

Officers saw Morales running away from the scene in the 6100 block of East Highway 80 and later found him near Bainbridge Drive and Denis Lane, the report stated.

Morales told officers he took the firearm from his girlfriend and ran away with it, according to the report.

Morales, who was convicted of burglary in March, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm within certain municipalities and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Morales remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on surety bonds totaling $66,500.