Boyfriend accused of dismembering body found in bag on shoreline, California cops say

DNA identification of a dismembered body found in a bag on the California shoreline lead to the arrest of the slain woman’s boyfriend, police reported.

The body of Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner, 27, of Pleasanton, was found July 20 near the Bay Farm Island Bridge, the Alameda Police Department said in a Sept. 7 news release.

A hiker spotted a bag containing her remains along an oceanside trail and notified authorities, KNTV reported.

An autopsy showed her cause of death was homicide, police said.

Her hands, feet and head had been removed, KTVU reported. They have not been found. Her remains were wrapped in plastic and duct tape, according to the news outlet.

DNA testing revealed her identity Aug. 30, Alameda police said.

After further investigation, police and U.S. Marshals arrested Joseph C. Roberts, 42, of Pleasanton in the case on Sept. 6, officials said in the release.

He has been charged with murder, the Alameda Sun reported.

Authorities said his DNA was found on the duct tape used to secure Buckner’s remains, KTVU reported. Charging documents say Buckner and Roberts had a romantic relationship.

Buckner, a Howard University graduate, was two months from earning her law degree at Golden Gate University School of Law, her family told KTVU. They described the San Ramon native as an “outgoing energetic child of God.”

An investigation continues. Police ask that anyone with information call 510-337-8402.

Alameda is just south of Oakland.

