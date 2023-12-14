Boyfriend accused of fatally throwing toddler against wall is ‘on the run,’ TN cops say

More than a week after a 2-year-old boy died from traumatic brain injuries, deputies are searching for the man accused of throwing the child against a wall while he was babysitting, a Tennessee sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to a home on Dec. 2 to reports of an unresponsive child, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy, along with three other children, were being looked after by Ashton Cole Sensing, the child’s mother’s live-in boyfriend, deputies said.

Sensing told deputies the boy had fallen into an air vent on the floor more than once, causing him to become unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office.

But after further questioning, Sensing said he had become angry with the toddler while he was babysitting, leading to him “(throw) the child into a wall and (hit) the child making him become unresponsive,” deputies said.

The toddler was examined by Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital staff who said he was suffering from an “inoperable and non-survivable” traumatic brain injury, the sheriff’s office said.

Three days later, the child died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the child’s injuries were caused by “non-accidental blunt trauma” and an arrest warrant was issued for Sensing on Dec. 7, the sheriff’s office said.

As of Dec. 6, the sheriff’s office believes Sensing to be “on the run” and avoiding law enforcement, according to the release.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate outcome that resulted in the brutal death of an innocent child,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said in the release. “There is no more important resource than the future of our children.”

The sheriff’s office did not release a possible location for Sensing or where he was last seen.

He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

Putnam County is about 85 miles east of Nashville.

