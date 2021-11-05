Boyfriend accused of killing dog

The Providence police arrested a 29-year-old city man Thursday after his girlfriend's dog was found dead in a shopping bag.

Devon Hernandez, of 71 Updike Street, was charged with malicious injury to or killing of animals and is scheduled for arraignment Friday, Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi said.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Providence police officers were sent to 71 Updike St., second floor, where a woman told them her boyfriend had killed her dog, according to a police report.

The woman told the police that Hernandez had called her at work and told her he had hit the dog, Davinci, a 1½-year-old male Pomeranian, because the dog had urinated on the bed, the report says.

The woman told the police she believed the dog was dead, because she had camera footage from the inside of the apartment that showed Hernandez carrying the dog, wrapped in a red sweater and appearing lifeless, outside the apartment, the report says.

Police looked at the footage and saw Hernandez pick up the dog and throw it down "forcefully," then kick the dog "multiple times while Davinci yelped and attempted to hide under the kitchen table," the report says.

The police also saw footage of Hernandez carrying the dog, wrapped in a red sweater, outside of the apartment, the report says.

"Outside police located a red sweater with apparent dog hair on it and a pink collar belonging to Davinci," the report says.

Hernandez told the police he didn't kill the dog and that it ran off after he took it outside, according to the report.

Several police officers searched for the dog, which was found dead inside a Price Rite shopping bag at the intersection of Whitmarsh and Updike, the report says.

