Boyfriend accused of killing mother of his child. Fresno County deputies tracked him down

A Fresno man is in jail after he allegedly killed his girlfriend early Sunday morning.

Enrique Rios Hernandez, 21, was booked into the Fresno County jail on chargers of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and probation violation, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday. His bail is set at $1.15 million.

Deputies responded just after 3 a.m. to a home located on the 33000 block of West Hidalgo Avenue in Cantua Creek, 31 miles southwest of Fresno.

Deputies found the woman, identified as 19-year-old Paulina Gonzalez of Cantua Creek, with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said Gonzalez and Hernandez have a child together.

Detectives investigated the shooting and learned Hernandez was at the home earlier in the night and left. Detectives tracked down Hernandez and interviewed him and learned he allegedly shot Gonzalez with a gun he purchased illegally, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Hernandez is a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org and will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.