Boyfriend accused of murder in death of Sanford woman found with zip-tie around her neck

The live-in boyfriend of a Sanford woman who police said was found dead with a large zip-tie around her neck is now facing charges related to her death.

Sanford police said Joel Bauza, 50, initially made efforts to push investigators to believe Joysee Cartagena’s death in July was by suicide. He is now facing one charge of first-degree homicide.

“Through the great work of the Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office and our Major Crimes Investigators, it was clear that Joysee didn’t take her own life,” Police Chief Cecil Smith said. “She was a radiant woman who made a positive impact on so many lives in this community. We are saddened that Bauza’s actions took her from loved ones so prematurely. We hope he will now receive the justice he deserves.”

Loved ones said Cartagena, 49, was a beloved mother and friend who worked for Seminole County Public Schools from 2015-2022.

During the investigation, police said an autopsy determined that Cartagena’s cause of death was manual strangulation, with the manner of death ruled as homicide.

