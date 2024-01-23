Boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old Knox Longoria, pleads guilty
Ezekiel Ramirez will return to court on Tuesday to discuss those charges and will be sentenced by Judge Missy Medary at 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2024.
Ezekiel Ramirez will return to court on Tuesday to discuss those charges and will be sentenced by Judge Missy Medary at 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2024.
Tesla stock has had a bumpy ride thus far in 2024, with shares sliding as the broader market hits new highs. Investors will be hoping the EV stalwart’s fourth quarter earnings, due after the bell on Wednesday, could spell some relief.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
Gauff is into her first Australian Open semifinal, while Djokovic advances to his 11th.
Resolved to get more steps in this year? Your feet will thank you for these cushy kicks.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at over $60,000. It costs more than its predecessor and its most direct rival, but it gets standard all-wheel-drive.
Oil prices wavered as Libya restarted production at its largest oil field. North Dakota production, though, continues to be impacted by colder temperatures.
In the recent Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey, automobile retail professionals pulled in an annual average pay of $200,200. Women earned far less than men. But the survey's methodology has problems.
After Roe v. Wade was overturned, women of reproductive age living in states with abortion trigger laws saw an increase in anxiety and depression, according to a new study.
Score popular earbuds that 'rival AirPods' for $23, a highly rated water flosser for $22, a comfy romper for over 60% off and more.
2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid prices up $1,735 for new looks and a new touchscreen. The Elantra N Line is up $1,000 to $29,615.
The Bronco Sport is versatile and well-suited for those setting out on outdoor adventures. It's much pricier than similarly sized rivals, however.
Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.
Philips Hue is expanding its outdoor smart lighting lineup with a new model called Dymera that beams both up and down, allowing dramatic effects for your home's exterior.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
Save nearly 50% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 13,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
Nine months after previous criminal charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the actor was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. We look at how he can be recharged and what legal experts think of the prosecution's case.
The lightweight and double-walled beast keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues this week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.