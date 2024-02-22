Boyfriend arrested for murder of Zeeland Township woman on New Year's Day

Donna Hyma

ZEELAND TWP. — A local woman's live-in boyfriend has been arrested for her murder on New Year's Day. He was taken into custody after fleeing to Las Vegas.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Thursday, Feb. 22. According to police, deputies were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1 to Patti Place in Zeeland Township to check the well-being of 63-year-old Donna Hyma. Upon arrival, they found her body.

Investigators began a suspicious death investigation. A post-mortem autopsy confirmed Hyma died of asphyxiation (suffocation). Detectives learned Hyma's boyfriend, Randall Grinwis, was missing. They later determined he was in Las Vegas, having fled the scene. Police said he'd taken items from the home prior to leaving.

Warrants for open murder and larceny were obtained, and Grinwis was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Feb. 9. After his arrest, Hyma's daughter — Lisa Naber — posted on Facebook about the case.

"Of all the ways you could have left this world, never in a million years did any of us expect you to be taken so violently by someone you trusted and loved for so many years," she wrote. "I received word this morning that Randy Grinwis was taken into custody on open murder charges in the case of my mother's Donna Hyma death.

"He is being brought back to Michigan to stand trial. Our hearts are in pieces and our trust shattered. I don't know much more beyond that, due to it being an ongoing trial. The flow of information is very important in these types of investigations. All the details will come out at trial. Until then, we do what we have been doing all year — waiting and grieving."

According to her obituary, Hyma was born in Holland to Ralph and Bessie Hyma on April 5, 1960.

"She was known for her independence and fortitude," the obit reads. "She was often heard saying 'slow down and enjoy life.' Given her heart for people, she was naturally empathic, generous, forgiving, honest and never judgmental.

"She enjoyed spending time with people to listen to their stories and what was going on in their lives. Her energy and passion for life was contagious just like her smile. Donna also had a great sense of humor and truly knew how to have a good time. She was loved by everyone that knew her and she will truly be missed."

Hyma is survived by her daughter Lisa, her son David, six grandchildren, two brothers, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place in the spring.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Grinwis was extradited to Ottawa County on Thursday, and lodged in the Ottawa County Jail. He was denied bail after being arraigned via video in 58th District Court by Judge Judith Mulder.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Boyfriend arrested for murder of Zeeland Township woman on New Year's Day