Boyfriend of aspiring nurse charged in her beating death inside Brooklyn apartment

The boyfriend of an aspiring nurse has been busted for beating her to death inside his Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday.

Michael Hosein, 32, was charged Wednesday with murder for last Friday’s attack on Kelly Kwak, 32, who was found in a massive pool of blood on the living room floor of the apartment on Gates Ave. near Classon Ave., police said.

Responding officers banged on the door of the apartment, and Hosein answered after some time, telling police he had taken a lot of pills, police sources said.

Kwak, a Queens native attending Queensborough Community College, died of multiple blunt force injuries, including repeated blows to her shattered face.

“I can’t believe … it’s not real,” Kwak’s heartbroken mother, Shin Young, told the Daily News Tuesday. “I’m trying to be normal. But time to time I think of her. It’s very terrible.”

Hosein, who has no prior arrest record, was at first taken to Woodhull Hospital for treatment and to be mentally evaluated.

Cops had been asked to visit the apartment after Kwak’s concerned out-of-state brother called police in fear of her safety, police sources said.

Hosien and Kwak lived in the Gibb Mansion, a 19th-century home built by the wealthy Lace merchant, John Gibb. The building has been turned into affordable housing for the formerly homeless and those with substance abuse issues.

Young, 61, said she last texted with her daughter about 9 p.m. on March 5 — five days before she was found dead.

“We text each other. I ask her to do something and she said, ‘Yes, yes, I’m going to come and do it.’

“She was a family girl,” her tortured mother said about her only daughter, who wanted to become a nurse. “She loved Mommy and Daddy and her brother. Her dog, Scooby, she rescued. She said she had to save the doggie from the shelter.”

Kwak’s cousin — reached by phone in Georgia — recalled visiting the “kind” woman in New York several times a year.

“She put her family before herself,” said Peter Ko. “She was the first to call if we had a problem or something going on.”