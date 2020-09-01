Boyfriend beats girlfriend with bike tire after she rejects his proposal, TX cops say

A woman says she was assaulted Saturday after rejecting her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, according to Texas police.

The incident allegedly occurred in Wichita Falls, which is around 115 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

The woman, whose name was not released, flagged down police Saturday after authorities say she suffered injuries to her “knee, both shoulders, her left wrist and had blood on the corner of her mouth,” TexasHomepage.com reported.

She told police she recently moved in with a man identified as Robert Noble but had just said no to his marriage proposal, the Times Record News reported.

Noble, who was working on a bicycle, got a bicycle tire and frame and began hitting the woman with them, police said, according to Texas Homepage. He’s accused of stopping when the woman picked up a knife, the publication reported.

He was arrested inside the home after his mother let officers inside, according to the Times Record News.

Noble was charged with assault family violence and was placed in the Wichita County Jail on a $1,000 surety bond, records show.