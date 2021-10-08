Boyfriend bound over for trial in assault of girlfriend

Oct. 8—A 20-year-old rural Joplin man on Thursday was ordered to stand trial in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge that he choked his girlfriend during an argument more than a year ago.

Chase McDonald waived a preliminary hearing on a felony count of second-degree domestic assault, and Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on Dec. 7.

McDonald is accused of assaulting his girlfriend March 10, 2020, at their home on Willow Lane near Joplin.

The girlfriend told a Jasper County sheriff's deputy at the time that he had choked her on multiple occasions and thrown her to the ground, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The deputy noted bruising around her neck in the shape of fingers on a hand.

