Boyfriend busted for dressing in drag to take career exam for girlfriend

A 26-year-old man named Angrez Singh has been arrested after allegedly masquerading as his girlfriend so he could take an exam in her stead, as seen in photos blowing up online.

“He tried to enter the examination hall by changing his appearance,” police spokesperson, Manoj Kumar told Jam Press of the soulmate cosplay.

Singh had been attempting to take a recruitment test for his girlfriend Paramjit Kaur, 34, at the DAV Public School in Kotkapura Punjab earlier this month, the Indian Express reported. Kaur had reportedly previously failed the exam, a prerequisite to becoming a healthcare worker.

To deceive test officials, the undercover lover shaved his facial hair, applied makeup and got gussied up in women’s clothes before entering the exam room.

The meticulous impersonator even went so far as to forge his girlfriend’s voter card, ID card and Aadhaar card – a 12-digit unique identity number – to make the illusion ironclad.

These photos depicted the human chameleon allegedly disguised as his other half at the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Punjab.

Unfortunately, Singh failed the sexam.

Exam officials reportedly grew suspicious after noticing that his face didn’t match the picture of Kaur on the application form, according to Faridkot police superintendent Harjeet Singh.

Authorities subsequently ran Singh’s biometrics and discovered that they didn’t “match the ones kept on records,” Kumar reported.

The con artist was subsequently arrested for his bizarre cheating tactic.

Police also accused Kaur of conspiring with her boyfriend as they believed he wouldn’t have been able to enact the deception without her consent and possible assistance.

The couple are currently facing multiple charges while police have since launched an investigation into how Singh managed to forge the documents.

Ultimately, authorities deemed the bizarre case an example of people doing anything for love.

“A man can take such a risk only for his girlfriend,” said a police officer.