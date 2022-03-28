Boyfriend calls 911 to report killing woman over vape cartridge, Utah police say

A dispute over a broken vape cartridge on Saturday, March 26, led to the death of a woman, Utah police told news outlets.

A 27-year-old man called 911 to report that he’d killed his girlfriend and “needed to be taken in,” police told KSTU. Officers found him kneeling with his hands behind his head.

They found the woman dead in a bedroom at an Orem residence and could not revive her, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Blood could be seen on the man’s hands.

The man told police he had “nothing to hide,” KTVX reported. He said he broke a vape cartridge when he pulled it away from his girlfriend after a night of drinking, police said.

She hit him, prompting him to strangle and beat her, police told the station.

After making sure she was dead, he sent text messages to his family saying that he “just killed someone and that he wouldn’t be seeing them for a while,” police told KSTU.

The man told police he knew he had to face the consequences for his actions, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

‘Son, I’m dying.’ Dad, 6-year-old boy shot in family dispute, Arizona police say

Boss finds ‘hit list’ with plans to kill coworkers on employee’s desk, Utah cops say

Family sees dad killed when he flees attack during car purchase, California cops say