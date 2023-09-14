Boyfriend charged in Allisha Watts’ murder to appear in court

The man who was accused of killing his girlfriend before dumping her body across North Carolina is expected to be in court on Thursday.

Last month, James Dunmore was charged with murder in connection with the death and disappearance of Allisha Watts.

9 FOCUS STORIES: Allisha Watts Disappearance

Watts was last seen alive leaving Dunmore’s home in Charlotte on July 16.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that her body had been found in a rural area of the town weeks later.

Dunmore had a history of domestic violence and served time in prison for kidnapping, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Channel 9 will provide updates on what comes out of today’s court appearance.

VIDEO: Friends, family gather to say final goodbye, celebrate Allisha Watts’ legacy



