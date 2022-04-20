Boyfriend charged with assault of Joplin woman

Apr. 20—A 48-year-old Joplin man was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault when police responded to a 911 call hang-up Monday night at a residence in the 500 block of South St. Charles Avenue.

According to police, Michael E. Dodson initially left the residence where he assaulted Jalea A. Winder, 41, but he returned while officers were still there and was taken into custody.

Capt. William Davis said Dodson grew angry with Winder, knocked some food out of her hand and started choking her. She tried to fight back and he hit her, Davis said.

She did not require immediate medical attention. He was charged with second-degree domestic assault.