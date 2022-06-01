Boyfriend charged with assaulting woman, holding her captive

Jun. 1—A Rocky Comfort man was taken into custody by police on domestic assault charges after a disturbance Saturday night at a Joplin residence.

Capt. William Davis said Leo E. Blevins, 41, was arrested after he choked his girlfriend, Misty J. Heiskell, 42, of Anderson, during an argument outside a residence at 1130 S. Moffet Ave.

Heiskell ran back inside the house and locked the doors to get away from him, Davis said. Blevins, who kept her from leaving until she called police, was charged with second-degree kidnapping as well as second-degree domestic assault.

Heiskell declined medical attention after the incident, Davis said.