Boyfriend charged in domestic disturbance

Dec. 13—A domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon in Joplin led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on a felony charge of assaulting his girlfriend.

Police were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of South Annie Baxter Avenue where they ended up arresting Jayson W. Seitz, 21, on a count of second-degree domestic assault.

Capt. William Davis said a 17-year-old girl told police that Seitz threw her out of the apartment and then dragged her back in when she called for help. Davis said Seitz also purportedly choked her in the course of the struggle.

The girl did not require transport to a hospital as a consequence of the assault, according to Davis.