Boyfriend charged with murder in connection to 2017 disappearance of Ohio mother

A man is facing murder charges in connection to the 2017 disappearance of an Ohio woman.

Frederick Reer, 40, was indicted on murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced on Saturday.

The charges were the results of an investigation done by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in connection to the disappearance of his girlfriend and mother of four, Amanda Dean.

Dean, 36, was last seen in July 2017 in Collins, a small town in Huron County.

“So many memories won’t include Amanda, as her killer robbed these children of a life with their mother,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Her family deserves justice.”

Reer was arrested following his indictment on Friday and booked into the Huron County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court next week.