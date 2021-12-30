Boyfriend charged with murder, torture in death of Kardashian family’s former business manager

The boyfriend of celebrity business manager Angela “Angie” Kukawski, who was found dead inside her car last Thursday, has been charged in her death, police said.

Kukawski, 55, who had worked with high-profile clients like the Kardashian family, rapper Offset and Nicki Minaj, was reported missing on Dec. 22 from her Sherman Oaks home, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. Her body was found the following day in her vehicle parked in Simi Valley, according to police.

Jason Barker, 49, was arrested the same day on suspicion of murder in her death and booked into Van Nuys Jail, the department said.

His bail was set at over $3 million, according to jail records.

Detectives believe he killed Kukawski inside the Sherman Oaks residence they shared, placed her in the car and drove to Simi Valley, where her body was discovered inside the vehicle, police said.

Since his arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against Barker, police said in the release.

The Los Angeles Times reported Barker was charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of torture by the district attorney’s office. The office did not immediately reply to NBC News' request for comment.

It's not immediately clear if Barker has an attorney.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined the cause of Kukawski's death was sharp and blunt force injuries of the head and neck and strangulation. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, which specializes in accounting and financial management services for entertainers, athletes and entrepreneurs. In addition to the Kardashians, she worked with Kanye West and the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to government filings and past associates.

Kukawski, a mother of five, was “beloved” in the industry, according to friends.

In a statement following news of Kukawski's death, the Kardashian Jenner family said: "Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."