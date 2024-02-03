Boyfriend charged with murder after woman dies at hospital, CMPD says

A woman is dead, and her 25-year-old boyfriend has been charged with murder, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Friday.

Officers were called to Strider Drive in southeast Charlotte on Thursday and found Nataly Martinez, 20, unresponsive. MEDIC took her to Novant Health Matthews with a life-threatening condition.

At the scene, officers said they learned the woman’s “condition may have not been natural.”

Officers believed her boyfriend, Freddy Renteria, was to blame and they issued attempted murder warrants for him.

Police said they went to apprehend, him but he tried to take his own life. He was taken to a hospital.

Martinez died on Friday and Renteria’s charges were upgraded to murder.

There are no more suspects in the case.

Autopsy results are pending.

No further information was released.

