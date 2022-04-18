Boyfriend charged with murder after woman found strangled in North Linden home

Traci Dalton, 56, was found unresponsive around 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside her home on the 1100 block of East Como Avenue in North Linden. Police had been called to the home to check on Dalton and when they forced open the door, Dalton was found inside.

A man is facing murder charges after being accused of killing is girlfriend.

Traci Dalton, 56, was found unresponsive around 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside her home on the 1100 block of East Como Avenue in North Linden. Police had been called to the home to check on Dalton and when they forced open the door, Dalton was found inside.

According to court records, the person who called 911 said Revels had been dating Dalton and had told relatives "he'd had enough" of Dalton, resulting in him killing her.

Paramedics pronounced Dalton dead at the scene.

Columbus police said 52-year-old Douglas Revels, whose last known address is the same home on East Como Avenue, called a relative and said he wanted to turn himself in to police on Sunday. Revels was found around 1:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lockbourne Road and Lockhurst Road.

According to court records, Revels admitted to strangling Dalton.

Revels is on parole for a 2011 conviction for felonious assault, according to Ohio prison records. He was released in December 2020.

Revels is currently being held in the Franklin County jail.

