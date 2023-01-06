Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, then fatally shot by ex-husband in bloody Brooklyn love triangle, NYPD says

An angry ex-husband chopped his former spouse’s boyfriend with a hatchet and then shot the wounded man, killing him, in a bloody rage at a Brooklyn strip mall parking lot Thursday night, police said.

When police arrived at the supermarket parking lot on Ocean Ave. near Voorhies Ave. in Sheepshead Bay around 9 p.m., they found the 42-year-old victim lying on the ground.

His 44-year-old girlfriend was crying over him, cops said. She immediately pointed to her 47-year-old ex-husband, who was standing nearby.

The victim had been struck in the head with a heavy blade and shot in the chest, police said. EMS rushed him to Coney Island Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately disclosed.

Cops found a bloody hatchet in the trunk of the ex-husband’s SUV, police said. The gun was found on the ground under the SUV.

The suspect fired at least four shots at the victim after striking him with a hatchet, police said.

The ex-husband confessed to the attack and was taken into custody. Criminal charges weren’t immediately filed.