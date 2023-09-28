Boyfriend convicted of killing Jamie Yazzie, who disappeared four years ago

Tre C. James was found guilty in the killing of his girlfriend, Jamie Yazzie, and the assault of three other women. A jury returned the verdicts Wednesday in a courtroom at U.S. District Court in Phoenix

Yazzie's family said the wait for justice had been a lengthy and challenging journey, spanning four years since Yazzie disappeared, through the search, the investigation, arrest and trial alongside their attorney, Darlene Gomez.

While the verdict brings some closure, they said, it is bittersweet, and the family's patience will be tested further as they must wait until January for James's sentencing. They are also eagerly awaiting the return of Yazzie's remains.

“The verdict was guilty, including first-degree murder,” said Ethylene Denny, Yazzie’s mom. “It feels so good, and I myself knew he had it coming. We knew what he had done.”

Yazzie was reported missing June 30, 2019, and in November 2021, her remains were found on the Hopi Reservation.

James was arrested in August 2022, and a federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment. Counts 1 and 2 alleged that James shot and killed Yazzie, and included several acts of domestic violence. Counts 3 through 8 alleged that James committed acts of domestic violence against three victims between 2018 and 2021. The indictments detailed acts including suffocation, strangling, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The evidence was really compelling,” said Gomez. “We all sat through two weeks of trial and heard he brutally victimized three other women, and that established a pattern of what he was like as a boyfriend.”

Gomez said James' other victims had testified about how they were mistreated by James in their relationships. Gomez said the trial also brought justice for the women she said bravely spoke up against James.

“He brutally assaulted four women,” said Gomez. “He suffocated, he strangled, he ran one over with his vehicle. He put dog poop in one’s mouth, and he locked her in a bathroom with no running water for over a night.”

FBI complaint details Yazzie's last day

According to the 2022 criminal complaint and indictment, FBI Special Agent Dustin Blazer Drace said James was the last person to see Yazzie alive.

He said two witnesses had left James' home as James and Yazzie were arguing over whether James was cheating on his girlfriend. Drace said James did not try to contact Yazzie the next day, and her phone seemed to be shut off or no longer working. Family and friends trying to contact her were unsuccessful and Yazzie did not appear at work.

He said Yazzie “was killed by a gunshot wound to the back of the head.”

Denny and Gomez said James's presence in the courtroom was as if he “didn’t give a s---,” and he seemed to lack any remorse.

Gomez said James would look at certain witnesses who took the stand as if he was trying to intimidate them.

“Today he didn’t make any contact with the family at all,” said Gomez.

Gomez has her own private practice in Albuquerque, but since August 2019 she has been working on this case, and currently has 19 similar cases, including 14 cases from the Navajo Nation.

With little outside support, 'families are still invisible'

The family said they did not get support from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) and Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) task forces established by the Navajo Nation and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs. They said the Arizona U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI from the Phoenix office did not have a presence at the trial.

“No leadership from the Navajo Nation or the governor’s office, no leadership from the MMIW task force,” said Gomez. “I feel families are still invisible, even though we put the pressure, sent them messages that we just want you to be here for us. If you can't donate then just be next to us and support us.”

Denny said it was disappointing that no one showed up for them after reaching out to tribal and state leadership.

“Someone could've came a day, or a couple of days, it would have meant something to us,” said Denny.

Yazzie’s dad, James Yazzie, came from Hospice care and in frail condition, along with a group of elderly women in their 70s, and all made it a priority to go to the trial.

“We were alone,” said Gomez. “Although we didn't have support from anyone, we as a family and with an attorney, we did it. So no one can say Jamie's case got to this point without the family. If they didn’t push, and if they weren’t vocal, or walking miles in the snow, rain and heat to bring awareness for Jamie we would not have had a trial with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Gomez and Denny emphasized that any family under similar circumstances can get to this point as well and should reach out to either one of them for advice or assistance. They also credited the help of generous donations from strangers.

“We couldn’t even get donations from the Navajo Nation or from task forces, or nonprofits that get paid to help murdered and missing Indigenous women” said Gomez.

Yazzie was the mother of three boys, and Denny said they have been having a hard time. They have been waiting for Yazzie to finally come home and be put to rest, but that will take a bit more time.

“The hard part is the wait. Four years is a long time, especially when we haven't gotten her remains back and haven't put her to rest,” said Denny. “We are still waiting and hopefully that will happen soon.”

Arlyssa Becenti covers Indigenous affairs for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.

