Boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 Knoxville shooting

Almost three years to the day that police officers found Sherril Danielle Johnson dead of a gunshot wound, jurors found her boyfriend guilty of second-degree murder.

Timothy Dion Wells, 47, initially told authorities on March 31, 2019, that Johnson "for some unknown reason shot herself in the head," court records stated. He later said he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the head while he was testing the safety on his handgun, according to testimony presented at trial.

The jury didn't buy either scenario, finding Wells guilty after a six-day trial.

"KPD Sgt. Brian Dalton, an expert in forensic toolmark analysis and firearm incident reconstruction, testified to the unlikelihood of an accidental discharge of the firearm," Assistant District Attorney General Sean McDermott said in a press release. "Furthermore, he testified the trajectory of the bullet was more consistent with a point and shoot scenario. Investigators also recovered text messages sent by Wells to another woman stating that he would rather be in a relationship with the other woman than the victim."

After the guilty verdict, Judge Kyle Hixson revoked Wells’ bond, ordered him into custody and set the case for sentencing on May 19.

Second-degree murder is a felony that carries a punishment between 15 and 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole. At the sentencing hearing in May, prosecutors will seek an enhanced sentence of 25 years, McDermott said.

Johnson's death was one of three unrelated fatal shootings reported across the city on the same day. They include a shootout that erupted outside The Vibe nightclub on North Broadway, where a stray bullet killed bystander Jessie Roberts. The 25-year-old mother was sitting in a car, waiting on an order of food at the drive-thru window of the nearby Krystal. Two other shooting victims showed up at a local hospital soon after and survived.

And Victor Edward Johnson, 40, was killed March 31 during a confrontation with another man outside a home on the 1900 block of Linden Avenue in East Knoxville. Prosecutors have since ruled that shooting as justified self-defense.

