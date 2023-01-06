Boyfriend in custody after ex-public relation executive found fatally beaten in Brooklyn apartment, police say

A former public relations executive whose body was found in her Brooklyn home had been beaten to death, police said.

Details of Karen Barnes’ death were revealed Friday as detectives continue to question the woman’s on-again, off-again boyfriend who was found hiding in the 60-year-old victim’s apartment when cops discovered her body, NYPD officials said.

“What a horrible way to die,” Mike Monroe, Barnes’ ex-husband, told the Daily News late Thursday. “We’re going to need a lot of help as a family to process.”

The 62-year-old boyfriend, identified by police sources as Noel Hogan, called a friend at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday from Barnes’ apartment on E. Fifth St. near Ditmas Ave. in Kensington and said that his girlfriend was dead.

That friend called police, who showed up at the apartment, which was locked and Hogan refused to open the door.

NYPD Emergency Service Unit officers managed to get into the apartment, where they found Barnes lying dead near the kitchen. Her body was covered with a blanket, police said.

Hogan had locked himself in a back bedroom. When he finally surrendered, he had a knife wound to his chest, police said.

By midnight, he was taken into custody and taken to Maimonides Hospital to be treated for the deep cut. He also underwent a psychological evaluation.

An autopsy later revealed that Barnes had been beaten and died from blunt force trauma, but it was not immediately clear if a weapon was used.

Hogan was released from the hospital and was being questioned by detectives Friday. No criminal charges were immediately filed.

Neighbors said Barnes, who left behind two grown children and a grandchild, was constantly fighting with Hogan. The two were arguing Wednesday night before police were called, one neighbor said.

“Last night I heard her crying,” she said. “And every time she made a noise I heard him [yell], ‘B—h! B---h! B---h!’” she said.

Barnes once ran a successful public relations agency in San Francisco and worked for a number of startup companies, her ex-husband said. In her spare time, Barnes trained and completed over 50 marathons.

She had two daughters, ages 29 and 30, and a 5-year-old granddaughter.

“She was a very smart person, very compassionate person, she was very creative, she had a sense of design,” Monroe said. “The whole thing is just really sad and unbelievable. It’s a huge blow.”