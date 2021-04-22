Boyfriend facing felony charge in assault of Joplin woman

Apr. 22—The Jasper County prosecutor's office filed a count of second-degree domestic assault on a 22-year-old Joplin man who broke his girlfriend's nose in an altercation at their home.

Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said Ashley J. Harris, 21, was taken to a local hospital Tuesday for treatment of injuries sustained in an assault that took place over the preceding three days at their residence on North Goetz Boulevard.

Harris told police that she punched her boyfriend, Zakry A. Brewer, 22, when he came at her in a threatening manner. He allegedly responded by throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face, Davis said. Harris suffered a broken nose, he said.