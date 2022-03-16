Boyfriend guilty in strangulation murder of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

The boyfriend of a Fort Valley State University student who disappeared on Valentine’s Day 2020 and whose body was later found strangled in the woods was convicted Tuesday evening in Peach County Superior.

Demarcus D. Little, 24, an Army sergeant based at Fort Gordon in Augusta, was found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the slaying of 22-year-old Anitra LaShay Gunn. He was acquitted of a malice murder charge, but was sentenced to life without parole on the felony murder charge.

The jury’s verdict came on the eighth day of Little’s trial, one of the most high-profile murder trials in recent years in Middle Georgia.

