Boyfriend killed woman packing to move out, CO officials say. He’s going to prison

A jury convicted a man accused of killing his girlfriend as she was moving out of their home, Colorado prosecutors said.

Monica Medina, 43, was preparing to move out of the Adams County home she shared with her 34-year-old boyfriend, Jeffrey Aschenbrenner, in the early morning hours on Nov. 27, 2021, Colorado’s 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a Feb. 23 news release.

Medina and her father were packing her things into his truck parked on the road, prosecutors said.

The pair then left for a gas station in separate cars, and Medina’s father left one car at the gas station, the district attorney’s office said.

When they drove back to the home together, they found Aschenbrenner “waiting for them across the street from where Medina’s father’s truck was parked,” prosecutors said.

He’s then accused of firing three shots.

The pair drove away, but Aschenbrenner followed them in his car, prosecutors said.

After catching up to their car, Aschenbrenner fired at them, striking Medina in the hip, the district attorney’s office said. She later died at a hospital.

After a five-day trial, a jury convicted Aschenbrenner on Feb. 17 of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, prosecutors said.

Information for Aschenbrenner’s attorney was not immediately available.

“This was a deplorable and cowardly crime,” District Attorney Brian Mason said in the release. “The defendant’s actions took a life and destroyed countless others.”

Aschenbrenner will be sentenced on April 13.

Adams County is about 55 miles northeast of Denver.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

