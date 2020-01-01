Boyfriend kills girlfriend with celebratory gunshots on New Year’s, Ohio police say

A woman in Ohio was killed early Wednesday after she was struck by a round from her boyfriend’s celebratory gunfire, police say.

At 12:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Cleveland police responded to a call about a shooting, WKYC reported. They arrived to find a 31-year-old woman with a bullet wound, police say.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died, WKYC reported. Her name has not been released.

Investigators discovered that the woman and her live-in boyfriend, 38, were hosting a party to ring in 2020 when he began “popping off” celebratory gunshots, according to Cleveland.com. At some point, the woman was hit by a bullet, police say.

Police arrested the man at the scene, WOIO reported. His name has not been released and an investigation is ongoing.

The woman’s death in Ohio wasn’t the only death caused by celebratory gunfire this New Year’s Day.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Philippa Ashford, 61, was killed in Texas when she was hit in the neck by a stray bullet while watching friends and family set off fireworks, McClatchy News reported.

Police say they believe the round was fired from another neighborhood.