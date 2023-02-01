Boyfriend likely carried out murder-suicide in Osceola County mobile home park, sheriff says

A boyfriend may be to blame for the deaths of a mother and son in what appears to be a double murder-suicide in Kissimmee, deputies said.

It happened Tuesday at the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park near Boggy Creek and North Narcoossee roads in Kissimmee.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez called the scene “a horrific tragedy.”

Lopez said the suspect is the boyfriend to the mother and “fairly new” to the residence.

“At this time, we do suspect it’s him based on what’s on scene,” Lopez said.

Lopez is not saying what the motive was, only that there is no indication anyone found was killed by a gun and that their bodies could have been at the scene for days.

Deputies got the call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon from the grandmother of one of the victims.

“She goes inside the residence and finds her grandson deceased and calls the sheriff’s department,” Lopez said.

The names of those who died in the murder-suicide have not been released yet. Lopez said there is no history of domestic violence in the home.

More updates are expected Monday.

