Boyfriend of missing Cape Coral man extradited to South Carolina on unrelated charges

The boyfriend of a missing Cape Coral man was extradited on an out-of-state warrant, nearly three weeks after the man's disappearance.

Jail records indicate that Christopher Davis, 35, was extradited Thursday to South Carolina, more than a week after Cape Coral Police arrested him Aug. 1.

Cape Coral Police arrested Davis on an active warrant out of Columbia, South Carolina, for probation violation dated July 11, 2018.

Davis' violation is related to a 2013 conviction on one county of grand larceny and two counts of credit card fraud, said Anita Dantzler, spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Cape Carol Police Chief Anthony Sizemore on Aug. 4 said the disappearance of Barry Schmalbach, 56, was "suspicious in nature."

As the two-week mark approaches in the search for a missing Cape Coral man approaches, authorities announced Tuesday the reward has more than doubled in as many days. Cape Coral Police Department is asking for help in locating resident Barry Schmalbach, 56, after a friend reported him missing when he tried to kick out a roommate.

Sizemore said they have a person of interest in custody, but didn't provide his identity or the charges he could face. He said that person of interest is being helpful, but added that he had not always been so.

Schmalbach's family and friends haven't heard from nor seen him since the evening of July 19, according to police.

According to an incident report from Cape Coral Police, Davis called police three days later, on July 22, to report the disappearance.

Sizemore has said the reporting party didn't give any indication that it was unusual or an exigent situation.

He added that authorities suspect foul play. The search for Schmalbach covers several counties.

Detectives with the Cape Coral major crime unit are asking residents and visitors with any tips on Schmalbach's whereabouts to contact them at 239-574-3223 or submit a tip to CCPDtips@Cape Coral.gov or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-8477.

Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if their tip leads to an arrest. The reward later rose to $16,000 with donations from friends and relatives of Schmalbach.

