Boyfriend of North Texas woman fatally shot in 2020 charged with her murder: officials

Nearly three years after the body of a 31-year-old woman was found in a shed near Granbury, authorities arrested her boyfriend for the murder, according to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers arrested Richard Anthony Metten, 33, on Friday, officials said in a social media post. Stinson was found fatally shot on Nov. 15, 2020, in a shed next to the house where she and Metten lived.

Tanya Brinlee, Stinson’s mother, said in a public Facebook post that she and her husband are thankful for all those who helped with the arrest.

“Our daughter Andrea is missed every minute of every day,” Brinlee posted. “Nothing will bring her back, but she left the best part of her with us, her three beautiful children and some great memories.”

Metten was already serving time in the Hood County Jail for seven felonies, including trafficking, aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated robbery, according to court records.

Officials told Hood County News that Metten would be arraigned Saturday morning.