Boyfriend is person of interest in suspicious death of Marion County girl, deputies say

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest after reports of a suspicious death at a home.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the NW 111th Court in Dunnellon on Sunday and found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they have identified her as Sofia Lugo.

Read: Marion County Sheriff identifies deputy, second man injured in shooting outside local nightclub

The woman died at the scene.

Through the initial investigation, detectives said Lugo’s boyfriend, Saul Garcia Macias, is a person of interest in the case.

The sheriff’s office said they have been unable to contact Garcia Macias about Lugo.

Read: Case dismissed for man accused of 2nd-degree murder after attorney files ‘Stand your Ground’ motion

If you know where he is, contact Detective Ryan Stith at 352-368-3542 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.

If you want to leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 and reference 23-67.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.