Boyfriend ‘playing with gun’, shoots girlfriend in chest at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting after police said a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend while playing with a gun.

On Saturday, police responded to the Northside Plaza apartment complex located at 400 Markham Street after they received an anonymous call about a person shot.

Police located a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest .

During the initial investigation, police were able to access footage from a Ring camera that showed the victim and her boyfriend were out in the breeze way of the apartment complex when a gun the boyfriend was playing with went off, striking the woman in the chest.

“His immediate reaction, you can tell that it was definitely an accident,” Capt. Tom Atzert told Channel 2 Action News.

Police said this couple does not live at the complex and was there visiting a friend.

At this time the boyfriend, who has not been identified is in custody and charges are pending.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

