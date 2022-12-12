Boyfriend on the run after his girlfriend was found dead at Oregon park, police say

A man is on the run after his 27-year-old girlfriend was found dead at an Oregon park, police said.

Kathryn Muhlbach’s body was found at Powell Butte Nature Park in Portland on Dec. 9, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, Muhlbach’s boyfriend, has been identified as a suspect in her death, which is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

“The Medical Examiner determined the manner and cause of death to be homicide by homicidal violence,” police said.

An arrest warrant on a second-degree murder charge was issued for Caraballo, according to police.

Police said Caraballo’s last known address is in Portland, but they believe he fled the area.

“He is known to have associates in Oregon, California and Mexico,” according to police.

Anyone who sees or has information about Caraballo is asked to call 911, police said.

