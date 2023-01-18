Boyfriend of runaway aristocrat who vanished with newborn baby is convicted rapist

Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon have been spotted by various CCTV cameras - Parsons David J - Forensic Services

The boyfriend of a runaway mother from an aristocratic family who has vanished with him and their newborn baby is a convicted rapist, it has emerged.

Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, disappeared a fortnight ago with their two-day-old child after they abandoned their car when it burst into flames on the M61 near Bolton.

The couple have used cash to pay for taxis and stay under fake names in hotels as they travelled to Liverpool, Harwich and Colchester, before being last seen in east London a week ago.

The missing persons enquiry took a worrying twist on Wednesday after it emerged that Gordon, who was born in Birmingham, is a registered sex offender who served two decades in an American prison for rape and burglary.

After moving from the West Midlands to Florida with his family, Gordon was just 14 when in April 1989 he raped a woman in her 20’s in Broward County. US court documents show he was also convicted of a “burglary armed with [a] weapon”.

Those offences, among others, saw him jailed in Florida State Prison in March 1990 for 20 years. He was released in 2010 and deported back to the UK.

His arrival in Britain would have meant he would have had to sign on to the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Mark Gordon served 20 years in a Florida prison before being sent back to the UK - GMP/PA

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police appealed to anyone who may have seen the couple to contact them immediately.

Sources linked to the missing persons case fear the pair may have become adept at living off grid and avoiding CCTV.

It is thought Ms Marten, who is from a prominent and wealthy English aristocratic family with links to the Royal family, and her boyfriend have amassed a substantial cash fund to help them evade detection.

The couple are believed to have lived an increasingly isolated existence after meeting in 2016. Their relationship saw Ms Marten drop out of acting school and cut ties with much of her family, who once owned the 18th Century Crichel House in Dorset which has 50 cottages, a chapel and an ornamental lake. Gordon’s mother is still living in Florida.

The missing persons enquiry began at 6.33pm on January 5, after Greater Manchester Police received reports of an abandoned and broken down car on fire on the hard-shoulder of the M61 near Farnworth, Bolton. Detectives established the occupants walked to a nearby junction and flagged down a taxi.

Following unconfirmed sightings of them in Colchester, they were spotted at 9am on January 7 in Harwich, but they do not appear to have tried to board a ferry. Essex Police seized CCTV images of them near East Ham Station around midday the same day. As a result, the Met took over the investigation.

Couple could be anywhere in the country

Detectives now believe the couple and their baby could be anywhere in the country.

However, there are fears Ms Marten’s pregnancy may have been kept secret for several months.

Ms Constance and her baby, whose sex is not known, have not received any official medical attention, possibly in the weeks before, then during and after the birth. It remains possible she gave birth inside the car they only recently bought or even outside.

Analysis of the burnt out vehicle suggests it was not intentionally set alight. However, their luggage was destroyed, leaving them to manage with what they were wearing and any items they could grab from the vehicle.

Police are particularly keen to hear from owners of hotels, hostels, Airbnbs and bed and breakfasts who had a couple stay fitting their description who may have paid outright in cash.

Ms Marten studied at St Mary’s Shaftesbury, a now closed Roman Catholic independent boarding school for girls which charged more than £30,000 for boarders. In 2008, she went to Leeds University and obtained a 2:1 in Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies. As a student she appeared as Tatler magazine’s "Babe of the Month" in which she described cider as “one of my five a day”. Her friends have described her as a talented actress and linguist.

Constance Marten appeared as Tatler magazine's 'Babe of the Month' as a university student

Her family’s aristocratic credentials are impressive. Mary Anna Marten, the paternal grandmother of Ms Marten and her brothers - Maximilian, 34, and Tobias, 31 - was goddaughter to the late Queen Mother. Their great grandfather, Captain Napier Sturt, was the third and final Baron Alington.

Their mother, Virginie De Selliers, 63, is a psychotherapist. Napier Marten, their father, was a former page to Queen Elizabeth and heir to the family’s £115 million fortune.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation, said on Wednesday: “It has now almost been two weeks since Mark and Constance’s car broke down on the M61 near Bolton and they have been on the move all that time with a newborn baby.

“As far as we are aware, neither Constance nor the baby have received medical attention since it was born. Our priority is to ensure the baby, and indeed both Constance and Mark, are safe and well.

“Once again, I appeal directly to you, Constance and Mark. Please do the right thing for your baby and get in touch with us so that we know that you are all doing okay.”

More than 100 Met officers have analysed 223 hours of CCTV footage to try to trace their movements. Concern for their welfare intensified after it emerged their luggage was destroyed in the car found on January 5.