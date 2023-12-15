Boyfriend sends photo of 1-year-old alone in cold after fight with girlfriend, cops say

A man sent his girlfriend a photo of her 1-year-old “alone outside in the cold” after the couple had an argument, Tennessee police say.

Now the 21-year-old is facing charges of child abuse and neglect, the Johnson City Police Department said in a news release.

The woman left the home Dec. 14 following a fight with her boyfriend, leaving her child in his care, according to police.

Later on, the man took a photo of the toddler alone in the cold and sent it to his girlfriend, police said.

Johnson City reached a low of 24 degrees and a high of 55 degrees Dec. 14, according to The Weather Channel.

Johnson City police responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 1:15 p.m.

When they investigated the incident, they learned the man intentionally left the child outside “as a means of spite toward the woman.”

McClatchy News reached out to police, and it is unclear how long the child was left outside.

The man is being held on a $15,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center, police said.

His attorney records are not available.

Johnson City is in northeast Tennessee, about 150 miles northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

