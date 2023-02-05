Boyfriend sets woman on fire after dousing her in lighter fluid, California police say

A woman called a friend to say her boyfriend doused her in lighter fluid and set her on fire, California police reported.

The friend called Beaumont police, who found the burned woman at 7:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at a home where she had been taken, police said in a news release.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital with serious burns over 30% of her body, police said.

Police are still seeking her 38-year-old boyfriend on charges including attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture, the release said.

A search warrant for a home revealed “evidence associated with the attack,” police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 951-769-8500 or leave an anonymous tip at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

Beaumont is a city of 53,000 people in Riverside County about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

