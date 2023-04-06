Boyfriend who ‘shook or slammed’ Brockton toddler to death gets 10 years

BROCKTON — A California man who pleaded guilty to charges involving the 2016 death of a Brockton 2-year-old was sentenced to prison Tuesday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

Timy Jo Griffin, 28, of Long Beach, California, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in court Tuesday as jury selection was scheduled to begin.

Brockton Superior Court Justice William Sullivan sentenced Griffin to 10 years to 10 years and one day in state prison, a written statement from the district attorney's office said.

What happened?

On December 5, 2016 at 6:57 p.m., Brockton Police responded to 23 East Main Street after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive 2-year-old boy.

The toddler, Nazeir Phillips, died at Massachusetts General Hospital three days later after being flown via medical helicopter from Brockton Hospital for surgery and medical treatment.

State Police troopers assigned to the district attorney's office flew to California to arrest Griffin at the Long Beach home he shared with his mother since leaving Brockton during Phillips’ hospitalization.

Two years after Phillips was killed, prosecutors charged Griffin, who was the child's mother's boyfriend, with murder, alleging he "shook or slammed” an otherwise healthy boy into unconsciousness prior to his death.

Griffin was the in the care of Phillips at the time "he suffered the severe head trauma," the district attorney's office said.

Griffin allegedly told law enforcement officials he had been changing Phillips’ diaper when the toddler threw a tantrum and fell off his bed, colliding with a guard rail before the back of his head struck the linoleum floor.

The baby quickly lost consciousness in Griffin’s account of events. Griffin called Phillips’ mother and his own mother before dialing 911.

The Brockton Police also interviewed numerous physicians who treated the 2-year-old toddler and an outside expert as part of their investigation.

"All stated that the young child’s injuries, namely extreme retinal hemorrhaging and uncontrollable swelling to his brain, were likely the result of violent shaking and/or slamming of the young child," the statement said.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton: Boyfriend who killed toddler while babysitting sentenced