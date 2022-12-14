Boyfriend shoots Jack in the Box worker who got in the ‘middle of a girl fight,’ AZ cops say

A man shot his girlfriend’s co-workers at a fast-food restaurant after hearing about a fight, leaving one dead, authorities in Arizona said.

Christopher Candia, 29, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man at 10:24 p.m. on Dec. 8 at a Jack in the Box in Phoenix, police said in a probable cause statement.

Before the shooting, Candia’s girlfriend told him she had gotten into a fight with another female worker over taking the trash out, police said.

When his girlfriend went back into the restaurant to get her cell phone, she said she felt intimated by a male co-worker who bumped into her, police said.

After telling Candia about the interaction, he drove back to the restaurant so he could “handle it and talk outside,” police said.

Candia told police he was angry at the male co-worker for getting in the “middle of a girl fight,” police said.

Once he pulled into the drive-thru window at the Jack in the Box, he got out of the vehicle and argued with the male worker before slapping him, police said.

Video footage of the incident shows Candia firing a gun at the male worker after he lifts his shirt up, police said.

Candia also fired another time through a broken window, police said. He told police he thought the worker was pulling a gun out, authorities said.

A female co-worker in the restaurant was also wounded in the shooting, police said. Both workers were taken to a hospital where the man died from his injuries, police said.

Candia returned to his home after the shooting and called police to turn himself in, authorities said.

In addition to a second-degree murder charge, Candia was charged with discharging a firearm at a non-residence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail was set at $1 million.

