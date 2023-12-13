Boyfriend shoots, kills man in front of girlfriend in ‘love triangle’ feud, TX cops say

A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting another man to death outside a post office in a “love triangle” feud, San Antonio police told news outlets.

Investigators say a 26-year-old man was going to pick up his girlfriend on the city’s northeast side at about noon on Tuesday, Dec. 12, when he saw her with someone else, police said in a news release.

The other man, a 32-year-old, brandished a handgun at the boyfriend, who continued driving to the spot where he was supposed to meet his girlfriend, the release said.

He parked his car outside a post office and waited, police told KSAT.

All three people knew each other and were involved in a love triangle, police told WOAI.

While the boyfriend sat in his car, police say the woman and the other man approached him and an argument ensued, the station reported.

The other man pulled out a gun again, and the boyfriend did the same, shooting the man several times, according to police.

Police arrived to find the man lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to the torso, the release said, adding that he was pronounced dead.

The boyfriend stayed at the scene and told police he shot the man in self-defense, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

