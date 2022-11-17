Boyfriend sought in assault of Joplin woman

Nov. 17—A 32-year-old Joplin man is being sought in the beating and choking of his girlfriend Tuesday at their residence in the 1800 block of West 21st Street.

Police say officers responded to a 7:41 a.m. report of a domestic disturbance at the address and made contact with the 29-year-old girlfriend and found her to be uncooperative at that time.

Officers were called back to the address at 4:08 p.m. and learned that the woman's boyfriend had punched her multiple times and choked her to the point she could not breathe.

Capt. William Davis said officers received information indicating that the boyfriend remained inside the home at that time, but efforts made to contact him were unsuccessful. A SWAT team was called to the scene and entered the residence, only to learn that the suspect was no longer there.

A warrant charging Christopher L. Smith with second-degree domestic assault had not been served by late Wednesday afternoon. The warrant carries a $15,000 surety bond and a $5,000 cash bond.