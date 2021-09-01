Boyfriend sought in domestic assault of woman

Sep. 1—Joplin police have been seeking the boyfriend of a 45-year-old woman who was treated for injuries sustained in an apparent domestic assault Friday night near 15th Street and Kentucky Avenue.

Officers responded to a report about 10 p.m. of a woman running down the street and screaming. Enuleen Alpet, 45, was treated at the scene for cuts to her forehead and bruising, according to police Capt. Will Davis.

Davis said she told police that her boyfriend attacked her with a stick and his fists. The boyfriend was gone when officers arrived. Davis said a charge of second-degree domestic assault was being sought in the case.