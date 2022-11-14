Boyfriend stabs another man after girlfriend said he tried to flirt, Oklahoma cops say

A boyfriend stabbed another man after his girlfriend said he “tried to flirt with her,” authorities in Oklahoma said.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to an apartment complex at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to a news release shared on Facebook.

They found a man who was stabbed in his chest, officials said, and paramedics rushed him to a hospital with a collapsed lung.

Authorities identified a man from Texas as a suspect, according to jail records. The suspect’s girlfriend had been walking to an apartment when the stabbing victim began flirting, officials said.

Witnesses reported the woman told her boyfriend about the man’s attempt to flirt, according to the release. He went and got a knife before going to stab the other man, officials said.

Witnesses said the suspect told them he had just stabbed someone, according to police.

The suspect escaped from the apartment complex, but a Tulsa Police helicopter tracked him down on an interstate before he was arrested.

The man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The stabbing victim was last listed in stable condition.

Man stabbed after he finds girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend hiding in closet, Texas cops say

Man accidentally stabs himself — while he’s stabbing someone else, Florida cops say

Woman found dead after calling relative to say brother stabbed her, Georgia police say