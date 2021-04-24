Boyfriend to stand trial in assault of girlfriend

Apr. 24—A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this week in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge that he assaulted his girlfriend when she flushed his medication pills down the toilet.

Brett M. Bowman-Bassett, 22, waived the hearing Wednesday and was ordered to stand trial on a count of second-degree domestic assault. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on May 24.

The charge pertains to a domestic disturbance the morning of July 10 during which the defendant's girlfriend called another woman and told her she needed help. The woman, who called the 911 dispatch center, reported hearing yelling in the background and a man threatening to shoot people.

A sheriff's deputy who responded to the call learned from the defendant's girlfriend that he had pulled her hair and choked her until she could not breathe when he found out she had flushed his medication pills. Bowman-Bassett purportedly denied having choked her, but the deputy reported seeing a light red mark on her neck.