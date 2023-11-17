Boyfriend suspected in death of suburban KC teen was accused of abuse in past relationship

A 19-year-old Kansas City man who’s facing violent felony charges related to the death of his suburban teenage girlfriend was accused of abuse in a past relationship, according to Jackson County court records.

Prosecutors on Wednesday night announced charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and second-degree kidnapping against Tyheem V. Anderson. The charges stem from an investigation into the killing of a 17-year-old whose body was found on Sunday after she had been reported missing by family the day before.

In a separate protection order case, filed in March 2022, a Jackson County judge ordered a temporary — and later a full — order of protection requested on behalf of Anderson’s child and the child’s mother.

The judge found sufficient evidence that Anderson posed a significant risk to their safety, ordering him not to be in contact or visit for any reason. The order was due to expire in July and appears to have lapsed since then.

Anderson was arrested Tuesday and questioned by Kansas City homicide detectives in connection with the death of his most recent romantic partner, Amauri Hughes, of Grandview, who Anderson described as a long-term girlfriend.

Detectives were led to Anderson as a suspect based in part on statements from witnesses that put Hughes and Anderson together when she was reported missing Saturday. They also found evidence suggesting she was seriously injured in his residence, according to court documents.

On Saturday afternoon, Kansas City police visited Anderson’s home when a 911 caller told police Hughes was believed to be there. She had been sneaking away from home to meet Anderson, the caller told police.

Officers knocked on Anderson’s door for several minutes, and walked around the property, but were unable to contact anyone inside. A missing persons report was filed.

Hughes was found dead the next day, roughly eight miles away, outside a carport in a Grandview apartment complex. Police officers were called there on a report of an unresponsive person on the ground.

Hughes had apparent stab wounds, a gunshot injury, bruises and was missing teeth, according to a probable cause affidavit prepared by a Kansas City police detective. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

The person who filed the initial report told Kansas City detectives she spoke with Hughes on Sunday by phone, though Hughes sounded lethargic or possibly under the influence. She received a text and phone calls instructing her to pick Hughes up at two locations that day — including a vacant residence — but she did not find her at either one.

She returned home to find crime scene tape set up and Grandview police investigating the area where Hughes’ body was found, according to court documents.

A search warrant was executed Monday where Anderson resides in the 3300 block of East 75th Street. Inside the house, crime scene investigators performed a chemical test that showed the presumptive presence of blood in parts of the house, including the kitchen, a hallway and the laundry room.

Investigators also found a spent shell casing from a .45 caliber firearm and a human tooth.

During an interview with police Wednesday, Anderson described an argument with Hughes in which he broke her cellphone. But he said he never became violent with her and denied killing her, according to the police affidavit.

He said he last saw her on Sunday evening, after learning she had been reported as a missing person, and ordered an Uber to bring her home. Anderson said he learned Hughes was dead the next day when he got a call from a family member.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, prosecutors allege Anderson held Hughes “for a substantial period” without her consent or under the threat of force on the day she was found dead. He is also accused of shooting and stabbing her.

In announcing charges against Anderson, prosecutors said Wednesday that the case was actively being investigated and other criminal charges were being explored.

Anderson, who is currently held in jail without bond, made his initial appearance Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

A judge ordered that Anderson be screened for legal representation by the Missouri Public Defender’s Office. Records showed no defense attorney assigned to the case Thursday.

Anderson is due to appear in court for a bond review hearing Nov. 27.