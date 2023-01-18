Boyfriend takes girlfriend hostage, neighbors evacuated, police say

Atlanta police are investigating an active hostage in southwest Atlanta.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers are at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that a man in his 20s took a woman in her 30s hostage.

Police told Mims that they were dating and that the woman’s mother was the one who called the police and told them that the man had a gun.

It is unclear as to what led up to the woman’s mother calling the police.

Mims talked to one resident who said she had to be evacuated while police conducted their investigation.

Mims added that he saw SWAT officers surrounding the building.

It is unclear if the man is considered dangerous and the status of the woman’s safety.

