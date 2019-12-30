The boyfriend of a teen girl has reported her missing from a Margate Pollo Tropical

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing by her boyfriend, Margate police say.

According to police, the boyfriend of Penelope Elgueta says he last saw her in a Pollo Tropical parking lot, 5425 W. Atlantic Blvd., about 3 a.m. on Monday. The 5-foot-2, 105-pound girl was wearing a gray sweater and black pants. She’s got brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody who knows anything about her whereabouts can call Margate police at 954-972-7111 or 954-764-HELP.

