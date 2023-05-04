Boyfriend tied up at gunpoint by man who shot himself in manhunt

May 4—MANCHESTER — An armed man who broke into a home on Oakland Street Tuesday and later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound felt abandoned by a relative who lived at the home and blamed the woman's boyfriend, according to local police.

Police say that Rye Shashok, 46, traveled to Connecticut from New Jersey Tuesday morning in what may have been a stolen vehicle.

He then broke into his estranged relative's home on Oakland Street and was waiting inside when the woman's boyfriend arrived at the house around 2 p.m. Shashok, who was armed with a knife, subdued the other man, who had a legally registered gun, Police Chief William Darby said. After a brief struggle Shashok was able to disarm the other man and began tying him to a chair while holding him at gunpoint.

Shashok told the man it was his fault his relative had abandoned him.

Shashok's relative arrived at the home and the restrained man yelled for her to run. She fled to a neighbor's house and called 911 as Shashok chased her. Shashok briefly returned to the home, where he appeared to contemplate shooting the boyfriend.

As Shashok pointed a gun at the other man's head, the man told him, "You don't want to do that," Darby said.

Shashok didn't fire the gun and fled the home on foot.

The home invasion led to a shelter in place order for the area and 90-minute "secure the school" alerts for Bowers Elementary School and Robertson Elementary School.

A few hours later police received information about a vehicle stolen in Windham that was associated with another of Shashok's relatives. State police were notified and traveled to the address, where they located Shashok, but he fled on foot again.

Troopers pursued him into a wooded area, as Shashok fired multiple rounds at them. By the time they located him, Shashok was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and life-saving measures were unsuccessful, police said.

