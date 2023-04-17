Boyfriend of Wichita woman fatally shot in head in 2021 charged with murder

The boyfriend of a woman fatally shot in her west Wichita home in 2021 has been charged with her first-degree premeditated murder.

Jon Zachary Lovell, 42, made a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Monday afternoon in connection with the March 19, 2021, death of 38-year-old Natasha Arvidson. Arvidson’s family found her unresponsive and wounded in the basement of the house, in the 10600 block of West Taft, near Maple and Maize, after her boyfriend told them they needed to go there to check on her, according to her autopsy report. Arvidson’s boyfriend contacted the family after the couple had argued and he left the home, the report says.

Despite medical intervention, Arvidson died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, according to her autopsy report and information released by Wichita police in 2021.

A judge on Monday afternoon set Lovell’s bond in the murder case at $500,000 and told him a public defender would be appointed to represent him, records show. He was ordered to return to court on May 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Lovell was also charged Monday in a separate case with two counts of drug possession and one count of use or possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia on March 21, 2021, and for failing to appear in court in a third case. His bonds in those cases total $27,500.

The charges follow Lovell’s parole from prison, where he had been serving time for a prior parole violation, Kansas Department of Corrections records show. His previous criminal convictions in Kansas include robbery, drug possession, driving under the influence and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, according to the KDOC.